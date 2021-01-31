The Dominican Friars of Valletta will celebrate the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple, known as the Candlemas, on February 2. The celebration starts with the Via Matris prayer at 5.45pm, followed by the blessing of lit candles at the chapel of the Crucifix and Our Lady of Sorrows. Then, a procession will be held in the church, followed by concelebrated Mass at 6.15pm.

Following Mass, there will be the inauguration of the restored cupola of the chapel dedicated to St Catherine of Siena. The Giuseppe Calì paintings on the cupola were restored by Agatha Grima Conservators, while the exterior and interior painting on the cupola, the cleaning of the guilded stonework and other maintenance work were done by Frank Micallef, Mario Celeste, Vincent Spagnol and others.

The chapel was also furnished with a new lighting system.