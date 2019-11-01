The Malta Comic Con 2019 is taking place at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre, Ta’ Qali, tomorrow and on Sunday. The two-day event celebrates comic creators, comic books, books, movies, TV series, table top games, video games, role playing games, cosplaying and virtually anything related to comic culture. It is meant to be both entertaining and educational, and on both days there will be material specifically intended for children as well as adults. Particular focus is given to provide a platform for local and international creators to meet fans.

The Malta Comic Con is being held at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 7pm. For details and to buy tickets, visit http://www.maltacomic-con.com.