The second edition of the APS Summer Festival under the artistic direction of Annalisa Schembri will take place at the University of Malta campus between July 21 and August 1, 2021.

Leveraging the theme of the celebration of diversity, the festival brings together a multidisciplinary line up of acts and performances by artists including Moveo Dance Company, bringing on stage George Bizet’s Carmen into a contemporary dance show, the School of Performing Arts from University of Malta with a specifically devised show, Brikkuni with a warm up set showcasing the best talent under recently established local record label Ultralow Music, Andrew Alamango with his latest work called Lost Voices exploring and reviving 1930s Maltese music, various theatre pieces including a new theatre performance around the life of Prof. Oliver Friggieri as a tribute to his life as a lecturer on Campus, a night featuring local bands Djun and Brodu and World Music acts featuring Jazz and Tango, and other headlining artists, which will be announced in the coming days.

This confirms the ongoing commitment of the bank to support culture in its different forms.

The festival is being organised in line with the instructions provided by the Health Authorities to ensure a safe experience for all.

Hervé Delpech, APS Bank Chief Strategy Officer commented that: “The festival is an opportunity to move forward: life has not stopped with the pandemic and this is our duty as the community bank in Malta to support and create the conditions, at the time of uncertainty, for artists to perform and for the public to enjoy”

Artistic director Annalisa Schembri said: “We are living through very exciting times that require us to pivot fast and become agents of agile transformation. This festival is a testimony of this. This year’s edition is the co-creation of artistic content coming from the call for applications we ran recently and specifically commissioned acts that convey the purpose of this festival: diversity, inclusion and joy. We invite the general public to join us for a safe, live festival that celebrates arts, culture and the true value of human connections.”

Rector Prof. Alfred J. Vella said: “Congratulations to APS Bank for coming up with the concept of a cultural festival in summer despite the difficulties encountered because of the pandemic. The University of Malta is making its precincts available for this festival and in so doing opening its doors to the public at large to enjoy culture.”

Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance said: “Atlas is delighted to support this great initiative as we want to be there to celebrate together with APS Bank the return to the ‘new normal’. We were present in every step of the way to assist our customers and Maltese businesses both throughout the pandemic and now in the post-pandemic and recovery phase. ESG, sustainability and CSR are high on our agenda, and our focus is to contribute to health and wellness, community support and to our culture and heritage.”

This APS Summer Festival is supported by the University of Malta, Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd and Kinnie.

Follow APS Bank’s Summer Festival website page for updates on the APS Summer Festival programme updates.