Leonardo Cinquecento, a documentary by Francesco Invernizzi released on the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance genius, will be screened at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta, on Tuesday.

The film, in Italian with English subtitles, is being screened in collaboration with Science in the City Festival 2019.

Leonardo 500 recounts the story of Da Vinci’s journey of discovery and his intellectual and scientific legacy in diverse areas of knowledge and art, such as military and civil engineering, town planning, observation of nature, artistic disciplines and human anatomy.

With the help of international experts, historians, technicians and engineers from leading-edge technology companies, the documentary also looks at the contemporary repercussions of Leonardo’s observations. His ideas are still valid today and form the basis of contemporary research and production applied in the everyday work of companies and institutions.

Leonardo 500 will be screened at the Italian Cultural Institute, St George’s Square, Valletta, on Tuesday at 6.30pm. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.