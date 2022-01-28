First launched in 2006 by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, January 28 marks Data Protection Day, a global celebration of data privacy. The date also marks the anniversary of the opening for signature of Convention 108, the first legally binding international instrument in the field of data protection, on January 28, 1981.

Data Protection Day aims to raise awareness on the right to data protection, which right becomes ever more important in the increasingly digital world that we live in. You probably didn’t think about data privacy when you checked your e-mail on your phone this morning, or when you logged into your laptop to read the latest news.

The majority of us do not actively think and practice data privacy, other than (perhaps) not sharing passwords with others, as part of our constant and routine use of technology in our personal lives and work matters. Perhaps we are complacent because we trust − we trust that the service provider, be it a software provider or the business you ordered flowers from online, are safeguarding the personal data they collect about us to provide us with the product/service we require.

The unpleasant truth is that your data might be being accessed right now by people you have no relationship with, and who, in truth, do not need to access your data. And despite the coming into force of Regulation [EU] 2016/679, or as it is otherwise known, the ‘GDPR’, one of the most influential data privacy laws, almost four years ago, there are still businesses out there that are not handling your data in a secure manner.

You might not know it but your data is gold. And you decide what you want to do with that gold. So make a change today!

You may recall a local example from just two years ago, when the data of over 330,000 eligible Maltese voters was being accessed by a company that had nothing to with the Maltese electoral process, and which company failed to secure this sensitive information. You probably were one of those affected, or know someone whose identity number, address, sex and political affiliation was left accessible to digital strangers online. But what can you do?

You might not know it but your data is gold. And you decide what you want to do with that gold. So make a change today! Check your privacy preferences on the apps you use, delete any unnecessary cookies and review any updates to privacy notices. Make sure that your tablet, laptop or whatever device you are using, is running on the latest version of the operating system and software – don’t postpone that update for later.

Remembering a dozen different passwords might be difficult, but by using the same password for all the different accounts and apps you use, you are only doing a favour to any hackers out there – you’ve essentially given them a key to open the locks of all your doors.

The protection of your data does not apply solely to electronic data – keep track of any hard copy documents containing your information, be they envelopes or invoices. And if you don’t want or need to keep that document anymore, tear it up or shred it; don’t just squash it up into a ball and throw it away. You don’t know where that ball of paper, with your data, might end up.

If you have a business that processes personal data, make it a point to routinely review what technical measures you have applied to your systems to ensure security. Train your staff − the majority of data breaches that have occurred since the coming into force of the GDPR have, unfortunately, been due to human error. This does not release you from liability.

Update your policies and procedures and truly understand the flows of data within your business. In most cases, your business would not be able to function properly without processing personal data, so give it the attention and care it deserves. It’s your obligation at law to do so.

Implementing data privacy can be overwhelming but it is necessary – inform yourself on relevant guidance available and make a change. Think of it this way: would you build your home and not install windows and doors? Would you install a door and leave it open or put in a lock but leave the key accessible to strangers in the street?

Implementing data privacy isn’t about putting a lock on the door of your house; it’s about installing an alarm system and drawing the curtains so that your nosy neighbour can’t look in.

Sarah Cannataci is an associate at Fenech & Fenech Advocates.