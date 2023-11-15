The Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali is home to planes and military memorabilia from World War I and II. But on November 13, 2013, the museum was transformed into a memorable runway-style catwalk for the first Pink Fashion Show.

The first Pink Fashion Show held at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali, 2013. Photos: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The first Pink Fashion Show held at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali, 2013. Photos: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The runway-style catwalk was set up in a hangar.

The runway-style catwalk was set up in a hangar.

New winter collections were presented by top brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Jeans, MAX&Co., Monsoon, Coccinelle, Marks & Spencer, Guess, Blumarine at Sarto and Aldo.

New winter collections were presented by top brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Jeans, MAX&Co., Monsoon, Coccinelle, Marks & Spencer, Guess, Blumarine at Sarto and Aldo.

Organised by Times of Malta, the event, which hosted an eager fashion crowd, showcased the winter collections of leading brands – and was a veritable success.

The Pink Fashion Show’s fifth anniversary, 2018. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

For the fifth-anniversary Pink Fashion Show, designer James Dimech created a paper dress made exclusively out of the pages of Pink magazine &ndash; it was worn by Sarah Zerafa.For the fifth-anniversary Pink Fashion Show, designer James Dimech created a paper dress made exclusively out of the pages of Pink magazine – it was worn by Sarah Zerafa.

More Pink Fashion Shows followed. From models strutting over water at the aptly named Villa Rosa, to a dreamily elegant show at Villa Bologna, and a spectacular fashion drama at the Manoel Theatre, it has been a tremendous fashion journey, led by the Pink team: Fiona Galea Debono and Veronica Grech Sant.

The fourth edition of The Pink Fashion Show was held at Savio College, Dingli, in 2015. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The fourth edition of The Pink Fashion Show was held at Savio College, Dingli, in 2015. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

In 2016, trends were showcased to live baroque and classical music at The Pink Fashion Show, held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

In 2016, trends were showcased to live baroque and classical music at The Pink Fashion Show, held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Pink Fashion Show celebrated its fifth anniversary with an aviation-themed catwalk at Intercontinental Hotel, in 2018. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Pink Fashion Show celebrated its fifth anniversary with an aviation-themed catwalk at Intercontinental Hotel, in 2018. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The eighth edition of The Pink Fashion Show was held at Ray’s Lido in Armier in 2017. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The eighth edition of The Pink Fashion Show was held at Ray’s Lido in Armier in 2017. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar all dressed up for The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village, 2013. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar all dressed up for The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village, 2013. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Pink Fashion Show shone at the Rialto, Cospicua in 2019. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village was held at Palazzo Parisio, 2023. Video: Jonathan Borg

On November 22, The Pink Fashion Show is celebrating a decade of fashion by Pink with a fashion show being held at the flagship OK Home in Lija.

The Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion will honour this decade-long journey in true Pink style.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.