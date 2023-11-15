The Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali is home to planes and military memorabilia from World War I and II. But on November 13, 2013, the museum was transformed into a memorable runway-style catwalk for the first Pink Fashion Show.

The first Pink Fashion Show held at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali, 2013. Photos: Darrin Zammit Lupi The runway-style catwalk was set up in a hangar. New winter collections were presented by top brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Armani Jeans, MAX&Co., Monsoon, Coccinelle, Marks & Spencer, Guess, Blumarine at Sarto and Aldo.

Organised by Times of Malta, the event, which hosted an eager fashion crowd, showcased the winter collections of leading brands – and was a veritable success.

The Pink Fashion Show’s fifth anniversary, 2018. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

For the fifth-anniversary Pink Fashion Show, designer James Dimech created a paper dress made exclusively out of the pages of Pink magazine – it was worn by Sarah Zerafa.

More Pink Fashion Shows followed. From models strutting over water at the aptly named Villa Rosa, to a dreamily elegant show at Villa Bologna, and a spectacular fashion drama at the Manoel Theatre, it has been a tremendous fashion journey, led by the Pink team: Fiona Galea Debono and Veronica Grech Sant.

The fourth edition of The Pink Fashion Show was held at Savio College, Dingli, in 2015. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi In 2016, trends were showcased to live baroque and classical music at The Pink Fashion Show, held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi The Pink Fashion Show celebrated its fifth anniversary with an aviation-themed catwalk at Intercontinental Hotel, in 2018. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli The eighth edition of The Pink Fashion Show was held at Ray’s Lido in Armier in 2017. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar all dressed up for The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village, 2013. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Pink Fashion Show shone at the Rialto, Cospicua in 2019. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The Pink Fashion Show by Sicilia Outlet Village was held at Palazzo Parisio, 2023. Video: Jonathan Borg

On November 22, The Pink Fashion Show is celebrating a decade of fashion by Pink with a fashion show being held at the flagship OK Home in Lija.

The Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion will honour this decade-long journey in true Pink style.