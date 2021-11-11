Arthouse Cinema Day will be celebrated on Sunday November 14 in cinemas all over the world. The public is invited to join in celebrating arthouse cinemas and the great diversity of European films, all on the same day and all for free at Spazju Kreattiv cinema.

Throughout the day on Sunday, audiences can enjoy a selection of films courtesy of the Embassy of Spain, the Embassy of Ireland, the Istituto Italiano di Cultura la Valletta and Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée with their own contributions to this cinematic celebration. Here’s a list of the films to be screened.

The Irish Embassy decided to treat younger audiences with Two by Two: Overboard! A young Nestrian Finny and his best mate Leah, a Grymp, accidently fall off the ark and are swept out to sea. Out on their own on a raft, they get separated by a storm. While Finny finds a whole colony of Nestrians underwater, Leah lands on a beautiful island. If only newfound land wouldn’t shake that regularly and smoke from the mountain top?

Right after, the Spanish Embassy will be offering Julia ist. Before leaving for Berlin on an Erasmus for a year, the future seemed pretty straightforward for Julia, a 21-year-old student of architecture. Once there, totally alone for the first time in her life, she realises that she doesn't know herself as well as she thought and that she doesn’t really know what she wants to do. She will have to face the challenge of building a life in a huge city full of people.

And for those who want to enjoy an Italian film, there’s C’Eravamo Tanto Amati. It’s all about Gianni, Nicola and Antonio, three friends who descend victorious from the mountains where they had fought as partisans against the fascists. Full of illusions, they settle down at the end of the war. The story focuses on these three idealists and how they deal with the inevitable disillusionments of life.

The French film Les Bronzes Font du Ski will close off the celebration. A merry band of friends meet up on a skiing holiday with the intention to go on adventures. Reunions and encounters, sentimental problems, misadventures at high altitudes, and laughter punctuate the vacation of these friends for life!

All non-English films are subtitled in English. The screenings are free. Bookings are open on www.kreattivita.org.