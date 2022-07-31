Last Thursday, July 28, the European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA) and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ hosted a youth fair called Whatsup! next to the National Aquarium in Qawra.

Hundreds gathered at the event to celebrate the European Year of Youth, a year dedicated to shining a light on the importance of youths building a better future – greener, more inclusive and digital.

This year also marks the 35th year of Erasmus+, the EU's flagship programme for education, training, youth and sport.

Whatsup! was moderated by Daniel Testa and Ylenia Spiteri. Young people visited the various informative stands set up and were also invited to dance the night away at a silent disco.

During the event, Joseph Schembri, CEO, European Union Programmes Agency and national coordinator Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps Programmes (Malta), emphasised the importance that young people participate in Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps projects as the opportunities available within these programmes serve to develop both on a personal level and also on a social level.

Miriam Teuma, chief executive of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, outlined the youth work being carried out regularly with youths who attend the agency and spoke on the importance of offering opportunities that serve as a platform to exhibit talent and commitment towards a better society.

The following organisations were also present at the event: MOAS, Young ARAM (Arthritis & Rheumatism Malta), KNŻ (Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ), Proutist Universal Malta, MALTA GC Sea Cadet Corps, Ċentru Tbexbix, Marconi Amateur Radio Circle, Choral and Orchestral Society Maria Bambina, Toastmasters Malta, Impact, Dyslexic Teens Dialogue, USPA, Malta Historical Fencing Association, CEFMF, Jesuit Refugee Service Malta, JCI Malta, JA Malta, Malta UNESCO Youth Association, FSWS – Sedqa, IVY – Interrupting Violence towards Youth, TDM 2000 MALTA, ĠIFRA Youth Group Ħamrun and Birdlife.

For more information on the European Year of Youth, visit https://europa.eu/youth/year-of-youth_en.