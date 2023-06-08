On Tuesday, June 6, 18 student winners from various local schools received their awards in Valletta for their outstanding performance in the 14th China Cultural Centre Art Competition, co-organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation.

This year, the theme of this annual competition was ‘Celebrating Friendship with Flowers’ to pay tribute to the enduring bond of friendship between China and Malta.

The 18 winning students with Mary Scicluna (centre) and Yuan Yuan (right).

While congratulating the talented students and showing appreciation to the dedicated teachers, Yuan Yuan, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta said, “This competition not only provides a platform for students to showcase their creativity and talent but also serves as a bridge of cultural understanding between our nations.

"Flowers, with their vibrant colours, delicate petals and enchanting fragrances, have long served as symbols of beauty, growth and connection. They possess a universal language that transcends borders and cultures, expressing emotions that words sometimes fail to capture. Through the artistic expressions of our young participants, we witness the power of flowers to unite us in a shared appreciation of nature’s wonders and everlasting value of friendship.”

Mary Scicluna, Director General of the People Management Department at the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation also congratulated the students and their teachers. She said that the works of art of these young budding artists have portrayed the strong links of friendship and cooperation that characterise the relationship between Malta and China.

“The Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation welcomes and nurtures the long-standing relations between our two countries which have reaped rewarding progress for both countries in the political, economic, and cultural fields. I would like to commend the China Cultural Centre in Malta for their enthusiasm in the organisation of such events, aimed at raising mutual awareness and respect among our respective citizens.”

Rafel Gatt, Second Prize, Stella Maris College.

Victoria Agius, art historian and art teacher at Stella Maris College Gżira stated, “I am always on the lookout for opportunities for my art students to participate in. Last year, students from our school were also winners of this annual art competition. I always tell my students that it is not necessary to win but to participate and see their work being exhibited. Certainly, to win is a big plus. For this competition, after introducing my students to Eastern Art, I urged them to make their own research before starting to work on their paintings. This competition is valuable in that it merges cultures together.”

Isaac Abdilla, a Senior Secondary student from Stella Maris College won First prize. He said, “I tried to think about how flowers can be a relevant topic to connecting with people. So I put flowers in the hands of people and used the stems and knots as a way of connecting bonds to each other.”

Rafel Gatt, a Middle School student from Stella Maris College won Second prize. He explained, “Before I came up with my idea, I made some research about China. I was particularly interested in Chinese architecture. Eventually, I came up with the idea to portray traditional Maltese and Chinese architecture together with a stone forest which is located in China and a typical Maltese rural landscape.”

Mikaela Borg, a Middle School student from St Thomas More College Ħamrun won Second prize. She said, “When I hear about friendship, I immediately visualise two best friends. So I decided to paint two persons, a Chinese and a Maltese woman, enjoying themselves on a swing and surrounded by flowers.”

Mikaela Borg, Second Prize, St Thomas More College, Ħamrun.

The other winners were: First Prize for Middle School - Luigi Gatt from St Edwards College and Jan Stroud from Stella Maris College; Second Prize for Middle School – Nathan Scicluna, Matteo Pagani and Sean Gatt from Stella Maris College, and Craig Pellicano from St Edwards College; Third Prize for Middle School – Elisa Buhagiar from St Nicholas College, Levente Csengeri, Jude Bonnici Peresso, Aziz Mezred, Edward Stilon, Matias Juan De Flavi and Rowan Ciantar from St Edwards College. Second Prize for Senior Secondary School - Noah Camilleri from Stella Maris College; Third Prize – Lee Bezzina from Stella Maris College.

All the winning entries are displayed in the multi-function hall at the China Cultural Centre, 173 Melita Street, Valletta. The exhibition will be open to the public until Monday, July 17.