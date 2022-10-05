Over the past years, our workers and businesses have endured tremendous pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the war in Ukraine.

The government’s efforts undoubtedly helped, with programmes such as the COVID wage supplement and fuel and food subsidies keeping inflationary pressures at bay compared to other countries.

Moreover, while other countries experienced a rise in unemployment during these tumultuous times, in Malta we have a situation of full employment.

However, notwithstanding the government’s efforts, the truth is that none of this would have been possible had it not been for the efforts of workers, Maltese and foreigners alike, who continue to propel our economy forward.

Of course, it’s paramount that opportunities continue being created. However, opportunities are useless if there isn’t anyone ready to take advantage of them. And, according to the latest statistics, hundreds of thousands of Maltese have been doing a job well done in this regard. Certainly, had it not been for these workers, our economy wouldn’t be what it is today.

It is for this reason that, during the first 100 days of this government’s tenure, we made it a priority to introduce new rights which strengthen the work-life balance for our workers. Among other things, paternity leave was extended to 10 days (fully paid) while two of the four months of parental leave will now also be paid.

Additionally, we also introduced carers leave into Maltese law, thereby granting all workers five days annually which they could use to take care of their family members in cases of medical emergencies.

We also introduced the right to flexible working arrangements, which means that workers now have a legal right to ask their employer for such arrangements in their time of need.

As a government, we’re committed to further strengthening workers’ rights and we are now working on enhancing such rights in various sectors. After all, during the last months, all workers worked hard to overcome the challenges placed upon the whole of society as a result of the pandemic. In my view, this hard work ought to be recognised.

This is why, some days ago, as parliamentary secretary for social dialogue, I launched the annual National Worker’s Day awards, a series of awards aiming to celebrate workers and businesses.

In addition to the Worker of the Year award, nine other awards will be given, namely: The Team of the Year; Manager of the Year; the Organisation that promotes work-life balance; Best Female Entrepreneur; Best Male Entrepreneur; Most Inspiring Youth Leader; Best Company with regard to Corporate Social Responsibility; Most Inclusive Organisation; and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nominations for all the awards will be open until October 31 and nominations can be submitted on socialdialogue.gov.mt. After the applications close, the selection board will then choose the winners, who will be announced at a ceremony on December 16, which will take place at an event under the auspices of the Office of the President of Malta.

As I stated already, hard work should be celebrated and these awards are undoubtedly the best opportunity for workers to be recognised for going the extra mile.

Accordingly, I would like to invite all readers to nominate workers and entities for such awards. They say that a bit of recognition goes a long way. So, let’s recognise the diligence of our workers, shall we?

Andy Ellul is Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue.