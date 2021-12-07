The third edition of The Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards aims to further promote the evolution of quality interior and exterior architecture in our country. Awards organiser Peter Gingell explains how this year’s awards has been broadened to cover additional aspects of architectural excellence.

Malta’s architecture is a key part of the national heritage, with structures constructed throughout the island’s centuries-long history still standing and admired today.

However, while these much-loved buildings from the time of the Knights and beyond are deservedly renowned, the Maltese modern architectural world also offers quality projects that promise to leave a positive mark for decades to come.

The meticulous work and innovation of the people behind these iconic projects – from established professionals to graduating students – is once again set to be both celebrated and elevated at The Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards.“

Emerging Architect Award Interior Architecture Award for Commercial or Public Buildings. Interior Architecture Award for Residential Projects. Rehabilitation and Conservation Award. Residential Architecture Award Restoration Award

The scope of the awards is to recognise the quality work offered by people across the architectural industry for their talent, expertise and craftsmanship,” explains awards organiser Peter Gingell.

“An award-winning project takes so much more to realise than is visible on the surface. It is a team effort that requires time, dedication, expertise and passion. The awards shine a spotlight on Malta’s finest in the architectural and spatial planning worlds, to recognise their contribution to the past, present and future of the industry.”

Launched in 2019 by the Planning Authority under the Patronage of the President of Malta, the awards are regarded as a prestigious calendar event and a mark of excellence in the industry. Architectural firms and interior design studios benefit from the team experience of coming together to submit their work. The submission process creates a morale boost and a valuable experience of overcoming the challenge of putting ones story out in the marketplace.

“Nearly all the submissions we receive are successful design projects in their own right, all eyeing the top-most award in their respective category. If it weren’t for these awards most of these projects remain unappreciated and ‘hidden stories’ of the creative local talent we have around us. We believe that giving exposure to best practices, quality design, architectural excellence and more, there is a better chance of influencing and inspiring the collective design quality change we need in our built environment. Our wellbeing and improved quality of life depends on this change, ” highlights Gingell.

Besides receiving a credibility boost with both industry professionals and prospective clients, each category award-winner is presented with an exclusive Kane Cali designer trophy inspired by the angular forms of Valletta’s famed fortifications. Winners are given the opportunity to participate in a year long range of brand and PR initiatives.

This year’s awards incorporates key changes to best reflect the dynamic industry it represents. Along with the introduction of new categories and some revisions to the older ones, the third edition will be the first to acknowledge the general public’s appreciation of beautiful local architecture.

Following feedback from stakeholders in the industry, the previous Rehabilitation and Restoration Award has been split to include an award that solely recognises projects where the primary focus was to restore and preserve the authenticity of a building/monument. The design award has now been extended to include building/structure that, not only are within an urban setting, but showcase good design in a rural or marine setting. Meanwhile, a new Residential Architecture Award is dedicated to quality residential buildings.

The reach of the latest awards will extend even further than in previous editions. A new Architecture Photography Award is open to anyone in Malta, considering photography submissions of local architecture built after 1960. Likewise, this year the public can also vote online for any project in the awards, with the overall winner receiving an additional accolade in recognition.

The Awards Ceremony for the 2021 edition will be held live at the Teatru Manoel in Valletta on February 26, 2022, in-line with all current COVID-19 protocols. Entries for the awards are open until January 5, 2022, while public voting will take place between January 24 and February 5, 2022.“

The jury will evaluate each project’s form, function, innovation, quality, sustainability and energy efficiency to select the winner in each category,” concludes Gingell. “The awards are an opportunity for both industry newcomers and stalwarts to come together and showcase their quality projects and innovative ideas, for the benefit of Malta’s architectural world for many years to come.”