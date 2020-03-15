A total of 22 companies have applied to be among the first to obtain the HR Quality Mark certification launched this year by the Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD).

The FHRD HR Quality Mark recognises organisations of all types based in Malta and Gozo for their excellence in HR practices.

The quality mark is awarded following a rigorous evaluation carried out by competent evaluators who assess the applicant organisations on their HR practices in seven core functions which include: HR policies; recruitment and selection; compensation and benefits; employment and industrial relations; performance management; HR information systems; people training and development.

As the national body that promotes the human resource profession in Malta, FHRD has always felt the need to create a quality standard for the human resource function which would recognise companies for their professionalism and competence in the field of HR and which would encourage organisations to invest in their human resources, FHRD president Matthew Naudi said.

“The FHRD Quality Mark sub-committee has worked hard and incessantly over the past months to create a framework and process for the quality mark and I am pleased to say that for the first ever intake, some 22 companies have applied for recognition. We hope that other companies will follow suit in the years to come,” Naudi said.

Among the companies that applied are eight large, 10 medium and four small ones coming from various sectors and industries.

Since applications closed in January, two evaluators have been calling on each applicant company for an onsite assessment, from which a final decision will be taken as to whether the company qualifies for the quality mark or not. In every case, a detailed report is sent to the respective applicant company with the outcome of the assessment, highlighting the organisation’s strengths and areas for improvement.

The successful companies will be presented with their certification and awards during a sit-down dinner being held on May 7 at the Westin Pavilion, St Julian’s. The dinner is a great opportunity to network and to celebrate HR excellence with colleagues.

Those present will also have the opportunity to listen to two great motivational speakers of local and international fame.

Award-winning employment agency Broadwing and teambuilding specialists Outdoor Living will be partnering FHRD for the event.

The evening is open to all members and non-members of FHRD on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit: http://fhrd.org/ 2020HRQM.