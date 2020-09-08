Having recently arrived in Malta in my capacity as chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy, I am delighted to connect with readers on this special feast day and I plan to engage personally with the local community while living on this beautiful archipelago.

Spending much of my childhood in Europe as the child of a US Army officer, I participated in many ‘Victory in Europe’ (VE) Day commemorations on May 8 marking the formal end of World War II. This day not only celebrates the end of six years of unimaginable suffering and incredible courage, but also marks the victory of freedom and democracy over fascism and totalitarianism. I was pleased to learn Malta celebrates its own ‘Victory Day’ on September 8, when the Maltese recall the end of three sieges.

As open societies that celebrate demo­cratic values, our two countries recognise and honour the sacrifice, enduring commitment to freedom and human rights, and unflinching bravery of the Allied forces and the underground movements in defeating the Axis powers. We honour the victims of persecution. We celebrate the ‘Greatest Generation’ – those like both of my grandfathers, my grandmother, and my father-in-law – who donned their country’s uniform, travelled far from home, and selflessly defended the world against this tyranny.

While we commemorate the end of the Nazi and Fascist regimes and unimaginable crimes against humanity we also recognise the many who lived under other oppressive regimes that came after. For those citizens then living in countries forcibly annexed into the Soviet Union or forced to join the Warsaw Pact, the Soviet ‘liberation’ started a different kind of tyranny – a period of brutality the Kremlin would prefer Europeans forget.

It is also important – no, imperative – to recognise that free, democratic countries also must come to terms with their history, taking full measure of the bad along with the good. We acknowledge any failures of our own in living up to our democratic ideals and learn from them to reorient toward our values. Confronting dark passages of our own country’s histories is always difficult but doing so is a sign of democratic strength. We must recognise, record, and remember history in its totality – the darkest passages and those that inspire hope.

The United States has a record of recognising and addressing its failures to live up to principles of freedom, democracy and equality while continuing to strive for these ideals. Coming to terms with history can be contentious and take time, but it is a vital part of what democracies do, and we believe it ultimately strengthens our country. For example, in an act almost 50 years in the making, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act to apologise for the internment of more than 100,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II and to compensate the surviving victims.

We are steadfast in our commitment to work together to prevent, detect, and respond to global threats

Today, we are addressing the challenges of racial inequality in the United States through open, honest and often very passionate dialogue across our nation. We have done much to make our more perfect union, but recent events show us that systemic racism still exists. The important thing is, in open societies such as ours, nothing is too sacred to discuss publicly. When police act in a manner inconsistent with the laws they are sworn to uphold, the process is laid bare for the world to see and the criminal justice system seeks justice on behalf of the victims.

As open societies and allies, Malta and the United States have faced innumerable challenges together. Although full diplomatic relations between our two countries were established upon Malta’s independence in 1964, our full history goes back much further. In the American War of Independence, 1,800 Maltese and Knights of the Order fought with George Washington’s forces to help obtain our freedom.

In 1943, in the midst of World War II, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt visi­ted Malta to pay tribute to the islands, which stood “alone, but unafraid, in the centre of the sea, one bright tiny flame in the darkness – a beacon of hope for the clearer days which have come”. Through the darkest of times in both our countries’ histories, we remained steadfast supporters of each other.

Now, as ever, our two countries recognise the value of dialogue and diplomacy to overcome challenges and disagreements.

Throughout my 20-year career as a US diplomat, I am consistently impressed by how our great diplomatic team works tirelessly to lead American diplomacy, protect American citizens worldwide, and collaborate with our international partners to peacefully resolve global crises. This passion shines through in our very name – the Foreign Service of the United States, with an emphasis on service. Our diplomatic corps looks forward to continuing our legacy of service to the United States and the international community in the centuries ahead. Personally, I look forward to working with our Maltese partners to further strengthen our excellent bilateral relations and our steadfast collaboration as we face current and future challenges.

Today, we are fighting a different, but just as cruel, war – one that will have lasting consequences on our way of life. The COVID-19 pandemic requires a global and unified response. The world is more connected than in any time in human history. The necessity of working together on global health has never been clearer. Together we are committed to a collaborative effort to advance both accountability and assistance, and the best use of scientific tools to detect and defeat disease at the earliest possible moment.

As in World War II, no one nation can stand alone when we fight for our health, our values, our way of life. We are steadfast in our commitment to work together to prevent, detect and respond to global threats. Together with our international partners, we will defeat our shared pandemic enemy and rise stronger in its wake. Together we will celebrate another victory.

Congratulations to all Maltese and Gozitans celebrating Il-Vitorja.

Gwendolyn Green, Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy