Human Rights Conference: Towards 100%: Advancing LGBTIQ equality in Malta and Globally

The conference will include the presentation of an annual report on human rights, a keynote speech by Tony Briffa, a leading intersex activist from Australia and two panel discussions, the first focusing on mainstreaming initiatives being implemented nationally and the second on Malta’s role in advancing LGBTIQ equality at the global level. This event is organised by the Department for Human Rights & Integration Directorate, Ministry for Equality & European Affairs.

Tomorrow at AX The Palace, Sliema between 9am-1.30pm. Event is free of charge however registration is necessary.

Workplace discussion on diversity and innovation

Malta’s diverse communities, combined with being an inclusive country, has resulted in Mr Green’s company culture: they value the same qualities. Diversity brings many various ideas and fosters innovation, inclusion creates openness and security.

Tomorrow at Mr Green offices, Sliema between 2.30 and 4pm. Guests have to contact natalie.vella@mrgreen.com to secure their place.