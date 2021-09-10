This year Sicilia Outlet Village is celebrating Malta and all Maltese residents during Independence Day weekend, from Friday, September 17 till Tuesday, September 21.

Offering high-end goods at exceptional prices, Sicily’s premium luxury shopping destination is set to welcome Maltese visitors. Upon presentation of their Maltese ID or resident cards, shoppers will be able to enjoy an exclusive 30 per cent discount on outlet prices of the current collection in international designer brand boutiques and on ready-to-wear and sportswear brands, as well as in the beauty, lifestyle, home decor and other stores at the Village.

Sicilia Outlet Village proposes to visitors a unique and comprehensive shopping experience, where exceptional discounts are available in more than 140 stores and boutiques.

Thanks to its brand mix, Sicilia Outlet Village has something for everyone: for style-savvy fashionistas keen to stay on top of trends dictated by international magazines and influencers, as well as for those with more classic tastes and looking to purchase those timeless items that work for any occasion.

Sicilia Outlet Village is a great place to spend time with family and friends, and offers a fine selection of eateries where you can relax and recharge in between shopping sessions. Sicilia Outlet Village is open during the week between 10am and 8pm and between 10am and 9pm on weekends.

For more information visit www.siciliaoutletvillage.com.