Obelisk Auctioneers and Valuers, specialising in antiques and fine arts, will be holding their 277th auction this month, during which potential bidders will have more than 1,000 lots to consider.

Interested bidders may view a catalogue that features the actual starting price of the lots that are up for auction at the firm’s restored palazzo in Mdina Road, Attard.

The selection ranges from 17th- and 18th-century Old Master paintings to 20th-century Maltese contemporary art by Alfred Chircop, Harry Alden, Antoine Camilleri, Gabriel Caruana, Paul Carbonaro and Carmelo Mangion, among others.

Obelisk is presenting a rare and outstanding masterpiece by famous Maltese artist Anton Schranz. The painting depicts a Study for Malta Harbour.

A stroll through the premises will take bidders through unique furniture pieces

According to Schranz’s obituary, he had presented two paintings to King William IV, depicting Malta Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour, which now form part of the collection of Queen Elizabeth II. The drawing that is up for auction is a study for the details of human staffage in one of the two paintings.

Other beautiful artefacts are to be found at the auction house. A stroll through the premises will take bidders through unique furniture pieces, including rare 18th-century cabinets.

Ceramics, glassware, silverware, gold and silver coins and Venetian chandeliers are among the lots that have been attentively put together for the upcoming auction.

Viewings will take place from tomorrow until Monday, March 16, from 10am to 6pm, and on the auction days from 10am till noon. The auction is scheduled to take place from March 17 to 20 at 4.30pm, and on March 21 at 2.30pm.