British High Commissioner Stuart Gill was the guest of honour at a well-attended event marking the bicentenary of Queen Victoria’s birth. It was organised by Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria. Fr Geoffrey George Attard gave an illustrated lecture about her life and legacy, followed by readings from Victorian authors by George Camilleri, Antonella Bugeja (pictured) and David Camilleri. The event was introduced by Dr Joseph Ellis. Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria chairman Antoine Vassallo presented Mr Gill a book about St George and the museum to as a sign of appreciation.

