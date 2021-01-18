As part of the Valletta Cultural Agency, the Strada Stretta Concept is organising its first event of the year: So You Thought You Knew Sammy... The Unknown Sammy Murgo, on Thursday.This event will feature The Sammy Murgo Quartet, which consists of Sammy Murgo on the saxophone, Mario Aquilina ‘Il-Cocker’ on double bass, Noel Grech on the drums and Gregory Camilleri on piano.

The quartet will be performing a selection of classic jazz standards and the best of swing for a limited audience.

Through this event, Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, artistic director of The Strada Stretta Concept, is celebrating Murgo, who has been a presence on the local jazz scene since the 1950s. He has played at legendary local clubs such as The Kenner Club and The Café Premier during their prime and performed with three generations of local musicians, including the famous Maltese composer Charles Camilleri. Yet, despite having such an illustrious career, as well as earning respect from his peers, Murgo chose to stay out of the spotlight and dedicated himself to music.The event will take place at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, on Thursday at 8pm. Entrance to the event is free but booking ahead is imperative.

To book, private message the Strada Stretta Concept Facebook page, or send an e-mail to emma.borg@vca.gov.mt. Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the event will also be livestreamed on The Strada Stretta Concept Facebook page. All those attending must remain seated and wear a mask at all times. More information can be found on the Strada Stretta Concept and the Valletta Cultural Agency on Facebook.