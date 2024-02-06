Carpisa is taking advantage of the season dedicated to the love to spread a broader message that aims to be an anthem to love not only towards the beloved person but, specially, towards oneself. Behold the campaign's claim: Amati e Ama!

In a world that often teaches us to seek love elsewhere, this campaign reminds us that loving yourself is the root of every other form of love. Flowers, in all their beauty and fragility, become a powerful symbol of self-love. Amati e Ama! emerges symbolically as the gesture of giving oneself a flower, a gentle way to honor own existence, acknowledge own uniqueness, and nurture own soul. As a flower needs care and attention to bloom, we too deserve to feed love and kindness towards ourselves.

The protagonist of this season first part is the Lucy range with its customizable models: shoulder bags, backpacks, handbags and sacs, available in mint, light yellow, powder and milk colors. All accessories can be customized by adding Valentine's Day-themed charms shaping hearts, 'Love' lettering, or simply the initial of your own name. For this occasion, Nevia range has been created, composed of new all-over hearted print accessories, available in black and powder colors.

The collection is already available in all stores and the campaign will be displayed on official social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok and Facebook) and on all other Carpisa media.