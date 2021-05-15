Lasallians all over the world are today celebrating the feast of John Baptist De La Salle, founder of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian schools and patron of Christian teachers.

De La Salle was born into a world very different from our own. He was the first son of wealthy parents, living in France over 300 years ago.

The landmark monument dedicated to St John Baptist De La Salle at De la Salle College in Vittoriosa. The monument, designed by Envin Cremona, was unveiled by Bro Charles Henry, superior general at the time, and blessed by Archbishop Michael Gonzi on May 26, 1967. Photo: Leander Thomas

Born at Reims, he received the tonsure at the age 11 and was named Canon of the Reims Cathedral at 16.

Though he had to assume the administration of family affairs after his parents died, he completed his theological studies and was ordained priest on April 9, 1678.Two years later, he received a doctorate in theology. Meanwhile, he became tentatively involved with a group of rough and barely literate young men in order to establish schools for poor boys.

At that time, a few people lived in luxury, but most of the people were extremely poor… peasants in the country and slum dwellers in the towns. Only a few could send their children to school and most children had little hope for the future. Moved by the plight of the poor who seemed so “far from salvation” either in this world or the next, he became determined to put his own talents and advanced education at the service of the children, who often were left to themselves and badly brought up.

To be more effective, De La Salle abandoned his family home, moved in with the teachers, renounced his position as canon and his wealth, and so formed the community that became known as the Brothers of the Christian Schools.

His enterprise met opposition from the ecclesiastical authorities who resisted the creation of a new form of religious life. The educational establishment resented his innovative methods and his insistence on gratuity for all, regardless of whether they could afford to pay or not. Nevertheless, De La Salle and his Brothers succeeded in creating a network of quality schools throughout France that featured instruction in the vernacular; students grouped according to ability and achievement; integration of religious instruction with secular subjects; well-prepared teachers with a sense of vocation and mission; and the involvement of parents.

In addition, De La Salle pioneered programmes for training lay teachers, Sunday courses for working young men, and one of the first institutions in France for the care of delinquents.

Worn out by austerities and exhausting labours, he died at Saint Yon near Rouen early in 1719 on Good Friday, only weeks before his 68th birthday. De La Salle’s work quickly spread through France and, after his death, continued to spread across the globe.

John Baptist De La Salle was declared saint in 1900. In 1950, because of his life and inspirational writings, he was made patron saint of all those who work in the field of education. Currently, there are De La Salle schools in 79 countries, including Malta.