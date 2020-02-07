The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting two masterpieces of the early 20th century in a concert at the Astra Theatre in Victoria tomorrow.

These are Richard Strauss’s Sinfonia Domestica and Jean Sibelius’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major.

Strauss’s multi-movement work describes a 24-hour life cycle in the Strauss household. It is a blatant realism of family life, including arguments with his wife and screams of young children.

Sibelius’s childhood dream of becoming a violin virtuoso is reflected in the above concerto, in what can be coined as his first abstract work.

Conducted by Raoul Lay and featuring violinist Anna Göckel, the concert forms part of the #Inħobbok series of events organised by the Ministry of Gozo around Valentine’s Day.

Strauss: Composer & Conductor will start at 7.30pm and is set to finish at 9pm. A shuttle service will be provided for patrons at a nominal fee. The service will run from the Mġarr Ferry Terminal following the arrival of the 6pm ferry. The return leg leaves at the end of the concert. As part of the Reaching the Stars scheme, young Gozitans may benefit from a 75 per cent discount on tickets. Pre-booking is required on events@maltaorchestra.com.