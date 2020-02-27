Palazzo Falson, in collaboration with the Department of Art and Art History, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of architect and architectural historian Quentin Hughes (1920-2004).

Hughes headed the School of Architecture at the Royal University of Malta in 1968 and pioneered the study of architectural history of Malta.

Numerous academics, some of whom knew Hughes personally, are delivering talks during the symposium. Among others, Caroline Tonna will discuss ‘The collected exchange of letters between Quentin Hughes and Olof Gollcher’, Nicholas de Piro and Richard England will talk about ‘Wartime Memories and Beyond’; Stephen Spiteri will present ‘Pioneering the Study of Military Architecture’, while Conrad Thake will pay tribute to Hughes as a friend and an inspirational mentor.

The symposium is being held on Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm at The Green Lounge A, Phoenicia Malta. Pre-booking is essential and few places are left. For the full programme and reservations, send an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com or call on 2145 4512. Attendance is against a suggested donation of €10 per person or €5 for Friends of Palazzo Falson and students.