Din l-Art Ħelwa is commemorating the 410th anniversary of the laying of the first stone of Wignacourt Tower in St Paul’s Bay with a series of activities during the upcoming long weekend.

These will include re-enactments of the laying of the first stone by Grand Master Wignacourt, military displays by the group Show-in-Arms and tours of the tower with Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers.

Participation is free of charge but donations for the upkeep of the tower would be appreciated.

The activities are being organised daily between February 8 and 10 from 10am to 4pm.