Today, the People’s Republic of China celebrates the 71st anniversary of its founding.

Over the past 71 years, the Chinese people have united and forged ahead under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and embarked on a successful path of development that suits China’s national conditions.

Once an impoverished country, China has grown into the world’s second largest economy.

Once a shortage economy, China has developed into a manufacturing giant equipped with a complete range of industries.

Once a semi-colonial country subjected to foreign humiliation and aggression, China has emerged as a major country with a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

The past decades have seen steady improvement of Chinese People’s lives: more than 850 million Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty; average life expectancy has more than doubled from 35 to 77 years; the illiteracy rate in China was once over 80 per cent, but now the population in the country has full access to nine-year compulsory education.

China is thriving and flourishing. The Chinese people are leading a happier and more fulfilling life. I am proud of what my country has achieved.

Medical workers celebrating the closure of a makeshift hospital in Wuhan after COVID-19 was under control. Photo: Li Gen

China’s development is made possible thanks to the hard work and wisdom of its people. It is facilitated by a peaceful and amicable international environment and by China’s win-win cooperation with its international partners.

China’s development benefits not just itself, but also the rest of the world.

China is committed to global peace, the international order and the development of the world. It is the second largest contributor to the UN regular budget and the peace keeping budget and is involved in the settlement of all the major international and regional hotspot issues.

China actively participates in the reform and development of the global governance system. It firmly upholds the international system centered around the United Nations, the international order underpinned by international law, and the multilateral trading regime with the WTO as its cornerstone.

For more than a decade, China has contributed over 30 per cent to global growth, injecting strong impetus into the world economy.

This year, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China responded by adopting a people-first approach and taking decisive and science-based measures to bring the virus under control and reopen the economy. China is the first major economy to achieve positive growth in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet, was built in the 7th century and expanded in the 17th century. It was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. Photo: Zhaxiciren

Throughout this crisis, China has stood together with Malta and the rest of the world. We have supported each other to fight the virus and build a global community of health for all.

This is the fifth time that I celebrate China’s National Day in Malta. Over the past few years, I have experienced and have been deeply touched by the profound friendship of the Maltese people toward the Chinese people.

Indeed, China-Malta friendship was forged by leaders of the elder generationof our two countries. It has withstood the test of time and the ever-changing international landscape and kept going from strength to strength.

Looking ahead, China is ready to deepen cooperation with Malta under the Belt and Road initiative to deliver more benefit to our two peoples. Together, we will usher in an even brighter future for China and Malta.

I want to conclude by expressing sincere thanks to H.E. President George Vella for his written message on the occasion of China’s National Day, as I will not hold a reception this year in deference to the current health regulations.

On May 11, 2018, a Chinese Kite Festival was held at the Verdala Palace. Photo: China Culture Centre in Malta

Message by H.E. President George Vella

The year 2020 will undoubtedly be remembered as the year of profound changes.

From an economic, health and mobility perspective, the unprecedented health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the way we look at the globalized world, but also at the way we interact at the professional and personal levels.

As these months called for solidarity and support, relations between Malta and China were exemplary.

During these months, assistance and exchange of medical expertise provided to Malta by China was an important component of the efforts made to exchange information and best practices to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

The coordinated approach between the Embassy of China in Malta and the Maltese Embassy in Beijing materialized in the provision of masks, personal protective clothing, diagnostic kits and ventilators to intensify our fight against the virus. Malta-China relations go back almost 50 years and are founded on very strong political ties, boosted by agreements in practically all sectors, be they diplomatic, commercial or cultural.

Ties between the two countries go beyond the mere signing of agreements. The establishment of joint projects is proof of the strong relationship that exists between the two countries.

The Chinese Cultural Centre in Valletta, the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, and the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta, are just a few examples of this thriving rapport that helps to connect people.

The Great Wall was built from as early as the 7th century BC. The entire wall is over 21,000 kilometres long. Photo: Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

The Chinese proverb A man grows most tired while standing still, encapsulates the essence of Maltese-Chinese relations and the commitment not to let our friendship stand still or slow down with the passage of time.

The One Belt One Road initiative provides our two countries with a very good platform for regional cooperation.

Through this initiative, connections developed between countries, peoples and cultures halfway round the globe. I visited the People’s Republic of China five times, last time in 2015 as Foreign Minister. On every occasion, I could experience first-hand the respect and the special accord that exist between our Peoples.

This was even more evident and palpable when I fell ill and required surgery in Beijing in 2015.

I look forward to a next visit to China, now as President of Malta, hopefully as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and conditions permit.

I look forward to such a visit as this will further cement our excellent relations and serve as an occasion to discuss Malta and China’s visions for a more sustainable and stable global scenario.

The structures are already in place and both countries are actively intensifying cooperation on the inter-regional and international fronts.

I am glad to note that the European Union and the People’s Republic of China continue to build closer political and commercial ties. On September 14, 2020, during the EU-China Summit, leaders reconfirmed the importance of cooperation to address issues of mutual concern and underlined the need for reciprocal and open dialogue from both sides.

China’s high-speed rail mileage is expected to reach 39,000 kilometres by this year. High-speed trains in China travel at a speed of 350km/h. Photo: Zhang Zhengyou

On the broader international scale, Malta and China have on multiple occasions shared political determination to reach the targets set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, whilst promoting a more just, inclusive and safe world.

Cooperation on issues related to climate change, sustainable development, human rights, collective security, and health, require strong multilateral platforms and the continuous effort of like-minded partners keen to act as a driving force for change in partner countries where it is still needed.

Ultimately, respectful exchanges and open and frank dialogue between partners who treat each other as equals, are key for sound relations that look beyond size, population, economic strength or military might.

On this auspicious occasion, I convey my warm greetings to President Xi Jinping and to the People of China, and wish them prosperity, success and above all good health.

Uygur dancing in Xinjiang. Photo: Wei Guoqing