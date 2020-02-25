The Italian Cultural Institute is celebrating the International Day of the Commedia del-l’Arte with the launch of the book Why Com-media, Why Malta by renowned local actor, director and playwright Narcy Calamatta.

Commedia dell’arte (meaning ‘comedy of the profession’) was an early form of professional theatre, which originated in Italy. On February 25, 1545, a troupe under the leadership of Ser Maphio signed the first contract of a theatrical incorporation in Padua. The art form remained popular in Europe until the 18th century.

Mr Calamatta will be attending the launch and the book will be on sale at a special price. The event will be addressed in both Italian and English.

The launch is happening today at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta. Entrance is free but booking is required on segreteria.iiclavalletta@esteri.it.