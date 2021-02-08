Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is showing a series of films this week to mark the Chinese New Year.

The first film being shown is Fist of Legend, which follows a Chinese martial arts student (Jet Li) who returns to Shanghai in 1937 to find his teacher dead and his school harassed by the Japanese. The 1994 action film, certified 18, is being screened tomorrow at 7.30pm.

On Wednesday, Farewell My Concubine (1993) is on at 8.30pm. Certified 15, it follows the friendship of two boys who meet at an opera training school in Beijing in 1924.

Shock Wave (2017) is being shown on Friday at 6.30pm. Certified 15, the action film tells the story of the battle between bomb disposal expert Zhang Zaishan (Andy Lau) and an evil master bomb maker (Wu Jiang).

Saturday will see the screening of Once Upon a Time in Tibet (2010) at 5.30pm. The protagonist here is World War II pilot Robert Smith (Joshua Hannum) who crashes in a remote area of Tibet and is saved by a tribe. The film is certified 12A.

Buddha Mountain is scheduled for February 14, at 5.30pm. The 2010 film, certified 15, chronicles the lives of three youths who have no intention of studying and a retired Chinese opera singer who is mourning the death of her son.

The last film is The World, which will be screened on February 18 at 7.30pm. The 2004 drama, certified 12A, is about the work and lives of young people who move from the countryside to work at the Beijing World Park.

The films will be shown in Chinese with English sub-titles. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.