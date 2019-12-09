An exhibition celebrating the centenary of the birth of Maltese artist Emvin Cremona opens tomorrow at the Malta Postal Museum, Valletta.

Drawings and sketches from private collections have been selected to illustrate many of the artist’s well-known large-scale works, offering an insight into the workings of the technically gifted, versatile and prolific artist over a period of 40 years.

To coincide with the Christmas season, a smaller section depicts artworks of his best-loved Christmas stamps.

A limited-edition commemorative folder has been produced specifically for the occasion with relevant information as well as a commemorative cover.

The exhibition, titled A Legacy in Drawings, Sketches and Paintings, opens tomorrow and runs until January 31. Admission is free. The museum, at 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. For more information, call 2596 1750.