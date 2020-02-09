On January 22, the Life Network Foundation celebrated not only the official one-year anniversary since Dar Tgħanniqa t’Omm opened its doors to mothers but also celebrated the gift of life as seven babies were saved thanks to this accommodation.

Life Line Malta within Life Network Foundation is a pregnancy support centre offering a support line and a 24/7 online chat for those who go through a crisis during their pregnancy. All calls or chats are kept confidential and anonymous.

The setting up of Dar Tgħanniqa t’Omm is a big achievement for Life Line Malta.

The main aim of the shelter is to offer a safe haven for the mother and her unborn child right up to the child’s first birthday.

Life Line, with the help of its volunteers, supports and assists the mothers in all they need throughout their stay, so that they are able to get back on their feet and become independent once again. For more information, visit www.lifelinemalta.eu.