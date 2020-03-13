To celebrate its extraordinary partnership with Bentley Motors, Breitling has revealed a special limited edition watch, the Breitling Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition. This exquisite new timepiece shares the inspiring values of Bentley’s design DNA as showcased in the pinnacle of luxury grand touring, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible.

The new Breitling watch commemorates 17 years of collaboration – the longest-ever partnership between a watch brand and an automobile manufacturer – and focuses attention on Bentley’s Mulliner bespoke department which, since 1959, has crafted the world’s leading luxury car maker’s most unique tailor-made models.

Bentley’s partnership with Breitling can be traced back to 2002, when the iconic automotive brand was designing its legendary Continental GT. Bentley commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock that would reflect the unparalleled luxury, peerless quality, and extraordinary performance of the new grand tourer, which was debuted in 2003. The values that have always defined the partnership between the two world-leading brands are once more on display with the Breitling Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition. As its name suggests, the new Breitling watch has close links to Bentley’s Continental GT Mulliner Convertible.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley chairman and CEO, said: “The long-standing relationship between Bentley and Breitling is a reflection of the values we both share and our dedication to world-leading performance, luxury, innovation and refinement. The links between the new Breitling Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition watch and Bentley’s Continental GT Mulliner Convertible can be seen in the exquisite engraving detail of the watch and the design features that reference the Breitling clock in the GT’s dashboard – a perfect display of Bentley Mulliner product craftsmanship.”

Georges Kern, Breitling’s CEO, added that the new chronograph underscores one of his brand’s most important partnerships: “The Premier Bentley Centenary Edition that we launched a year ago was warmly received, both by Bentley and Breitling fans. The Breitling Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition, with its clear links between Bentley’s and our DNA, is a logical next step in our shared story and it is also a testimony to Bentley Mulliner, whose name is synonymous with heritage, craftsmanship and outstanding performance.”