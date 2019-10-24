An exclusive and intimate concert celebrating the career of British singer and songwriter Elton John is being held at the National Library in Valletta this weekend.

Organised by Revamp Malta, the concert will feature performances by Chiara Siracusa, Claudia Faniello, Dorothy Bezzina, Gianluca Bezzina, Raquela Dalli Gonzi, Ludwig Galea and Paul Bezzina.

They will be accompanied by a live band and string orchestra directed by Edward Mifsud, who will introduce the audience to fresh music arrangements of John’s best known hits. Guest harpist Jacob Portelli will also be playing.

Your Song – Celebrating the Music of Elton John will be performed at the National Library in Piazza Regina, Valletta, tomorrow, on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. Tomorrow and Saturday’s performances are sold out but a number of tickets are left for Sunday’s performance form www.ticketline.com.mt.