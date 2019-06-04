Events marking the 205th anniversary of the Malta Police Corps kick off at Freedom Square, Valletta, today at 10am.

There will be a concert by the Malta Police Band, shows by the precision drill team and the dog section, a static display of old and modern police vehicles, two horses from the mounted section and a traffic motorcycle and rider together with an information stand.

Tomorrow events take the police to St Paul’s Cathedral Square, Mdina, at 8.30pm. Events include a concert by the Malta Police Band, shows by the precision drill team and the dog section and an information stand.

On Friday, events continue on Tower Road, Sliema, and at Mifsud Bonnici Square, Marsascala, on Monday. Both events take place at 8.30pm.

Police Day will be commemorated on July 12, starting with a solemn Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, at 9am.

Activities then spill onto St George’s Square at 10am with displays by the guard of honour, police band and the precision drill team and the firing of feu de joie by the guard of honour.

Two more concerts by the Malta Police Band and shows by the dog section take place in Bay Square, Buġibba, on July 13 at 8.30pm and at the Menqa, Marsalforn, on July 15 at 7.30pm.