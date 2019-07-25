Wine, olive oil and honey traditions are being celebrated in Pjazza s-Salvatur, Għasri, today from 7pm onwards.

Visitors will be able to enjoy roasted pig, other local foods and wine, and taste honey and olive oil delicacies, including olive oil- flavoured ice cream, as well as popular traditional sweet honey pastries.

There will also be information on the production of wine and olive oil, beehive and honey wax displays. Entertainment for children will be available.

The Traditions: Wine, Olive Oil, and Honey festival is organised for the third successive year by Għasri local Council and the Gozo Ministry’s Eco Gozo unit.