Every day should be a cause for celebration of the women who follow their dream by taking the entrepreneurial challenge and of the emerging young talent who represent the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

With this in mind, Malta BNI is organising an event called ‘Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs’, targeted at entrepreneurs and those who would like to further promote their respective established or even start-up business through networking.

The networking buffet dinner event will be held on Thursday at the Royal Hall, The Palace Hotel in Sliema at 7.30pm.

Over the years and across the more than 70 countries where it is actively present, BNI has helped hundreds of women entrepreneurs grow their business, whether it is just a start-up or an already recognised business. Through its unique system of more than 9,500 chapters, it has given them the opportunity to expand and grow their business in other countries as well.

“This networking event is a great opportunity to pay tribute to all the wonderful women who, with great commitment and facing added challenges, endeavour towards their brand’s success, while contributing to the Maltese economy, not least by offering employment to other women and men. Malta BNI would like to offer them a visibility opportunity to generate more business and gain further credibility and growth,” said Malta BNI national director David Bullock.

“The brainchild of our ambassador and public affairs director Carmel Bonello, this event will pay tribute to women entrepreneurs, and in particular to those who have launched their business this century,” he added. “Through its core values, Malta BNI can offer them recognition, lifelong learning, innovation, mentoring, connections, ability to speak in public, and a positive attitude – all in the spirit of givers’ gain. Many are those who speak about women’s empowerment but at BNI we have been actually making this a reality for the last 30 years globally and for the last seven years in Malta.”

“This follows the highly successful BNI National Networking Day and the BNI Awards dinner held respectively in January and March this year,” Bonello said. “BNI now has five chapters in Malta. We encourage our members to bring visitors to this innovative event to create even more opportunities for increased networking, and the opportunity to pass and receive quality business referrals. If you have not yet experienced BNI for yourself, I personally invite you to attend our event on July 11, be welcomed, enjoy an excellent buffet dinner including drinks, while doing business networking.”

Registration for ‘Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs’ is open either via Malta BNI Chapters’ social event coordinators or by sending a €35 early bird cheque per person addressed to Malta BNI with the respective participant’s name and surname, name of company and nature of the business to Malta BNI, c/o BPC International, PO Box 412, Valletta VLT 1000 by Friday.