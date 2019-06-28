Over 200 BOV employees are this year celebrating their 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th and 40th year of employment at Bank of Valletta.

The bank hosted these employees to a special night at the Summer Kitchen of the Corinthia Palace Hotel. BOV chairman Deo Scerri congratulated and thanked employees for their loyalty and commitment to the bank.

Ray Debattista, executive human resources said: “We are truly honoured that we have such dedicated staff who choose to remain with us, giving loyal and excellent service to the bank and our customers. Our staff is what makes Bank of Valletta the institution that it is. Our job as long-standing employees is to ensure that we pass on the true spirit and values of BOV to new recruits, safeguarding the bank’s core ethos for years to come.”

One of the longest-serving employees in the group, reminisced of a time when computers were non-existent and everything was done manually.

“It used to take us ages to even accept a customer deposit. Throughout the years, I witnessed BOV undergo a complete transformation, however I am proud that one thing has not changed – our pride in being Bank of Valletta employees.”