During the last weekend of September, Żejtun celebrates the start of the olive picking season and its pressing of oil. The festival, aptly called Żejt iż-Żejtun, celebrates a revived rural heri­tage closely associated with the southeast of Malta.

In Punic and Roman times, Malta was renowned for its olive oil, a basic staple product in that era. Today it is mainly used in cooking, especially in the Mediterranean diet preparations. In those days, olive oil was required for use in almost all routine daily chores.

Hence, in late summer, when stocks were very low, the newly pressed oil was eagerly expected.

The southeast of Malta, where the rising sun matures agricultural products early in the season, was a well known zone for olive tree cultivation and olive pressing. The archaeological site in Żejtun of the Domus Romana provides clear evidence of this agro industry back then.

Also, this area, which until the early 17th century formed an integral part of Żejtun, was close to the active Roman harbour in inner Marsaxlokk Bay.

The name Żejtun is itself indicative of this ancient agro-industry, since the same name occurs in several countries along the North African littoral and the Middle East, where extensive olive groves are still in existence. Its origin dates back to Punic and Roman toponomy, a facet of Maltese heritage that requires further study and research. The focal point of the festivity is the blessing of olives carted or carried by local farmers, followed by pressing and free tasting of Maltese ftajjar dressed in freshly pressed olive oil. All this occurs amid folk music, singing and dancing. Drummers and flag bearers provide a colourful background for several re-enactments.

All places of interests will be open to visitors, with special attractions such as:

• The Beheading of St Catherine, whose design is attributed to Caravaggio, exhibited at the new parish church museum;

• The old parish church, which doubled as a watch tower, where the secret corridor for sentinels is a tourist attraction;

• A Maltese version of Commedia dell’Arte in the lower village;

• Folk dance in St Mary’s chapel’s open space in the upper village;

• An organ recital at the parish church.

The celebrations, which start on September 28 at 7.30pm, come to a close the following day.

A park and ride service will be available on the Saturday from 7pm to midnight from Bulebel Industrial Estate, near Inspire.

Ample parking space will be provided in Żejtun itself.