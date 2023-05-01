Ġanninu qalbu f’kitbietu (Ġanninu ‒ his heart in his writings) is the title of an exhibition being held at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria until May 2. The exhibition, organised by the Cathedral parish, commemorates the life and works of Ġanninu Cremona ‒ a Gozitan poet, writer and philanthropist who died on February 26, 2019.

A musico-literary soiree, featuring works by Cremona, will also be held at the Gozo cathedral on Friday, May 5, at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.

Cremona was active till his old age in various organisations, including the Cathedral parish, the Leone Philharmonic Society, the Don Bosco Oratory and the Catholic Action Movement.

A teacher by profession, Cremona published three poetry books with poems mostly dedicated to the Virgin Mary, for which he earned the title of ‘The Poet of the Assumption’. He also wrote numerous plays, mostly staged at the Don Bosco Oratory, the Aurora Theatre and the Catholic Action Movement, as well as radio features on Radju Katidral.

Cremona is also the author of the popular hymn, Għawdex Kollu Tbiddel f’ġenna, sung every year during the festivities of Santa Marija. The music is by Mro Vincenzo Ciappara.