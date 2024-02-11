The 28th Edition of the BOV Retrospective Art Exhibition, featuring works by contemporary artist Noel Galea Bason, is currently being hosted by Bank of Valletta at the Gran Salon within the Museum of Archaeology, Auberge de Provence in Valletta. The exhibition is the first in a series of events being held during 2024 to commemorate Bank of Valletta’s 50th Anniversary.

Contemporary artist Noel Galea Bason

Galea Bason is today synonymous with the creation of original coins and medallions, bas-relief panels, sculptures, public monuments, and other commissions accompanied by their respective studies.

Every Maltese person has surely come across some of his many prestigious works of art. He was entrusted to design the new Maltese Lira coins in 1986 and he is also the mastermind behind the Maltese Euro coins designed in 2007.

His expertise has been in demand since he graduated from the Scuola dell’Arte della Medaglia in 1978. Galea Bason found his niche at the Malta Mint at the Central Bank of Malta, becoming the first Maltese to design coins for his country.

Monumental relief of Pope John Paul II.

He is also the man behind an impressive portfolio of special commemorative artistic creations presented to several dignitaries during their state visits to Malta. Worth mentioning is the gift presented to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II by H.E. Dr Ċensu Tabone in May 1992.

Other prestigious works of art are on display in this exhibition, including the bozzetto in plaster for Dom Mintoff’s monument found in Castille Square, a monumental relief of Pope John Paul II, commissioned in connection with the Pontiff’s visit to Malta in 1990, a miniature trophy ‘Il-Ħaddiem tas-Sena’ designed in 1990 and an unfinished tondo featuring Pope Francis which was requested by Fr Dionysius Mintoff for the ‘Laboratorju Tal-Paċi’ to commemorate the Pope’s visit in 2022.

Independence 25th anniversary medal.

The 28th Edition of the BOV Retrospective Art Exhibition can be viewed daily from Monday to Sunday (except Tuesdays) between 9am and 5pm (last admission at 4:30pm) and will be open until Sunday, February 25, 2024.