Seventy-three children from State, Church and independent schools were recently awarded under the ‘Reading Stars’ initiative after being spotted reading in school yards, waiting rooms, beaches and bus stops. They were given Merlin Library vouchers and a letter from Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

The initiative is aimed at en­couraging children to pursue their love for reading in their free time and rewards those who show a commitment to read and act as role models by reading in public spaces. It is organised by the Education Ministry’s National Literacy Agency and sponsored by Merlin Library.

The agency recently held a ‘Reading Stars Celebration’ at St Nicholas College’s secondary school, Dingli, under the patronage of President George Vella, who presented certificates of achievement and books to all the ‘reading stars’.

During the event, eight children exhibited their talents in the performing arts while others read their original writings or extracts from their favourite books. Rising star Haley Azzopardi closed the celebration with a rendition of the song Never Enough from the musical The Greatest Showman.

The event was also attended by National Literacy Agency CEO David Muscat, director of the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes Gaetano Bugeja and Merlin Library director Steven Agius, who confirmed that his company will continue supporting the initiative for the next three years.