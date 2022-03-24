In 1990-91, Naxxar Lions were relegated from the Premier Division to the Second Division after a bizarre and controversial finale.

In the past, Maltese football was strewn with controversy.

Many were the incidents and polemics which marred the game on our islands but the incidents, which marked the 1990-91 League Championship, take some beating.

It is enough to say that the relegation issue was not decided on the field of play, but in front of the Protests Board.

The league campaign ended with Naxxar Lions being relegated to the Second Division in a bizarre and hotly-disputed finale. That, however, is another story which we will surely discuss on another occasion.

