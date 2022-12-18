A large crowd of people of mixed nationality poured into Spinola Square on Sunday evening to celebrate Argentina's World Cup victory.

Enthusiastic celebrations in Soinola Bay..

Many waved blue and white Argentina flags, cheered and chanted slogans after Argentina beat France on penalties in one of the most exciting finals in decades.

Some also formed a carcade which went around various streets of the area.

The crowd in Spinola Bay (James Cummings).