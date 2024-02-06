Celebrity make-up artist Shasha Fabri has warned clients to be wary of claims that her services are being used for mortuary make-up after being informed of an undertaker service falsely billing clients for her work.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Fabri told her followers that unless they had heard from her directly, not to believe claims that she had billed them for make-up on a deceased person.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Fabri later explained that she had been contacted by a friend who thanked her for doing make-up on her deceased grandmother.

But Fabri said she hadn’t provided make-up services for a mortuary case in “a long time”.

“I only found out because ironically, a friend of mine sent a message thanking me for working on her nanna who had passed away,” Fabri said.

“I hadn’t worked on anybody’s nanna like that for a very long time. It’s not very common I only do it once in a while. And when we discovered that the dates didn’t match up, she told me that the undertaker had billed the family for my services.”

It later transpired that this was the third time that her name was deceptively used in this way.

Asked if she intended to pursue the matter with the police, Fabri said that, while she had an idea about who may be behind these claims, she was not currently in possession of irrefutable evidence.

The friend who initially flagged the discrepancy was reluctant to furnish her with details and Fabri said that she did not want to land her friend in hot water.

She expressed anger and shock that someone would try to take advantage of people who had recently lost a loved one.

“It’s very sad and it is not right,” she said.