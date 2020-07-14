HalaHi, the first personalised celebrity shout-out platform in the UAE, appointed Anchovy plc (MSE: ANC) as their digital partner.

HalaHi aims to be the seamless link that connects fans to their favourite celebrities, offering a platform that enables the regular person to request video-shout-outs from their idols, guaranteeing a personalised experience.

HalaHi was established in the UAE by a team of four well-known corporate/tech personalities – Saif Belhasa, president of HalaHi; Sara Al Madani, CEO; Ibrahim Naji, COO; and Mohamed Amine Belarbi, CTO.

“It was the perfect time to kick off a new business, a lot of creativity will take over traditional concepts. HalaHi has been a great opportunity to kick off things with Zak (Borg) and the team in Malta,” Al Madani, Emirati entrepreneur and HalaHi CEO, said.

“Anchovy is working closely with HalaHi on the digital front, through a series of highly-specialised think-tanks fuelled by digital transformation principles, to create cutting-edge concepts, lead generation campaigns and product enhancements which will transform HalaHi into a global leader,” explained Andrew Borg Costanzi, head of growth at Anchovy.

Anchovy has worked alongside many brands based in the Middle Eastern market over the past decade, including Al Fahim, Zabeel Ladies Club, Al Tayer and leading luxury brand MCM.