A concert due to be held in Malta on June 6 by Celine Dion is among a number of performances in several countries which have been cancelled as the world-famous singer fights health problems.

The performances formed part of Dion's Courage World Tour.

Her team announced that 23 European Courage World Tour concerts scheduled from February through April 2023 will be postponed to Spring 2024, while eight performances in summer 2023, including that of Malta, will be cancelled.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dion had completed the first 52 dates of the Courage World Tour in North America and paused the tour in March 2020. Since then, she has been treated for and is recovering from severe and persistent muscle spasms, preventing her from performing.

“It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” Celine said. “I miss seeing all of you…being on stage...performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but I can’t give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”

NnG Promotions, organisers of the local concert, said that all tickets purchased will be refunded in full. Patrons need to follow the link .