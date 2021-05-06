The highly anticipated Celine Dion concert which was postponed because of the pandemic has now been rescheduled to June 2023, the organisers have confirmed.

The vocal powerhouse was originally set to perform in Ta' Qali on July 27, 2020. Tickets for the concert had sold out within days.

Due to COVID-19, originally-scheduled 2020 show dates across Europe were moved to 2021.

But in a statement on Thursday, organisers said that due to the pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings still in place, the concert is once again being rescheduled.

"Celine and Concerts West/AEG Presents consider the safety and health of patrons as a top priority," the organisers said.

"The original 2020 'Courage World Tour' open-air and festival dates in Europe were previously postponed to 2021, and with ever increasing hope and renewed determination, the dates are being rescheduled to 2023 with Malta’s sell-out concert set for June 6, 2023."

The superstar was to perform in 32 cities across Europe last year.

"I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer, but unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back," Dion was quoted as saying in the statement.

"But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you. 2023 here we come!"

Celine Dion dominated the pop charts in the 1990s. She has sold almost 250 million albums during her over 35-year career and has also earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards and 40 Félix Awards.

She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time.

Patrons can retain their ticket to Malta’s concert which will be valid for the new 2023 date or can apply for a refund from http://bit.ly/celinedionrefund until July 31.