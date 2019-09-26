Celine Dion will be performing in Malta for the very first time as part of her ‘Courage World Tour’.

In a concert organised by NnG Promotions, the pop superstar will be performing in Malta on July 27, 2020 at the Granaries in Floriana as part of the tour which will hit 100 cities around the world.

Dion remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognising her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, said: “In the past three years, Malta has seen an incredible influx of tourists drawn by events that attract visitors from all four corners of the world. Being put on the map for a worldwide concert tour by a superstar name is testament to the strength of tourism and the development of Malta as a centre for global events.”

The Courage World Tour started on September 18 in Québec City, Canada. On the same day, Celine Dion also released three new tracks, from her new album also entitled Courage: Imperfections, Lying Down, and Courage.

The album will be available November 15 and is available for pre-order now.

Tickets for the Malta concert will go on-sale to the public on October 4 at 10am, exclusively from www.showshappening.com.

Members of NNG Promotions mailing list will have access to purchase tickets through an advance pre-sale on October 2 at 10am until October 3 at 10pm.