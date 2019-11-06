Canadian pop star Celine Dion’s Malta concert has had to move to a new venue after pre-sale tickets completely sold out in less than a day.

The artist’s management, NnG Promotions, said they had confirmed “Malta’s biggest open-air venue” in Ta Qali to “accommodate massive demand from concert goers”.

The promoter also said that already-purchased tickets for Dion’s first-ever Malta performance in July were still valid and that the seating arrangement for these tickets would remain unchanged.

Celine Dion dominated pop charts in the 90’s, rising to global acclaim with songs such as It’s All Coming Back to Me, Because You Loved Me and My Heart Will Go On.

The recording artist has sold a staggering 250 million albums throughout her 35-year career and earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards and 40 Félix Awards.

Tickets for the concert in the new venue will go on sale on Friday November 8 at www.showshappening.com