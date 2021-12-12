Czech cellist Lucie Kuchařová will perform the famous Bach Cello Suites during a lunchtime concert organised by the Borocco Foundation on Tuesday, December 14, at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta.

Kuchařová will be performing Suite 1, 2 and 3 of the Bach Cello Suites. As usual in a baroque musical suite, each suite starts with a prelude and all the other movements are based around baroque dance types.

The cello suites are structured in six movements each: prelude, allemande, courante, sarabande, two minuets or two bourrées or two gavottes and a final gigue.

Kuchařová studied cello at the Janáček State Conservatory and graduated from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts, Bratislava, while completing her studies at the Masaryk University, Brno. She was awarded scholarships to study at the University of Copenhagen, the Conservatorio Giuseppe Tartini, Trieste, followed by performing at the Landestheater Detmold in Germany.

Later, she became a member of the Philharmonie Junge Donau, conducted by Tamás Vasáry, and other orchestras including the Radio Symphony Orchestra of Bratislava, the National Opera Theatre Bratislava and Prague Royal Philharmonic.

Kuchařová was frequently invited as principal cellist with the Opera Giocosa del Friuli Venezia-Giulia and the Orchestra Sinfonica Giuseppe Verdi, Milan. Later, she was engaged by the Orquestra do Norte, Portugal and became a member of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in 2009.

Concerts of note were at the Warsaw Autumn Festival, with Placido Domingo in Lisbon, the Vatican, Tonhalle Zurich, Osaka Festival Hall and Teatro la Fenice in Venice.

Together with MPO, she performed at the Musikverein, Berlin Philharmonic Hall, Moscow State Conservatory, Maarinski Theatre and Carnegie Hall.

The musician features frequently as a soloist with various ensembles in Malta and Gozo. She plays an 1869 Derazey French cello.

Bach’s Cello Suites will be held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta on Tuesday, December 14, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@ gmail.com or by calling 7968 0952.

For more details about upcoming events, visit www. barocco-malta.eu/events. Patrons are kindly asked to wear masks during the performance and to produce a vaccine certificate before entrance.