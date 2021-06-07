Acoustic duo CEL&Sacco have just released their second single Leigh, an intimate and personal song dedicated to the son of one of the band members.

The duo is made up of 26-year-old singer and The X Factor finalist Celine Agius and guitarist/composer Glenn Sacco, 34, who has played with various bands throughout his career. The latter had contacted Agius on social media and proposed the idea of joining forces.

After she ended her experience on The X Factor, the two started meeting up for rehearsals on a weekly basis and they instantly clicked together. Their journey as a duo started officially on July 2020 and they soon began to write their own music and lyrics.

Their debut single was Coffee & Nicotine, which is about the ephemerality of love and failed relationships. Due to its title, which raised some controversial discussions in relation to tobacco and smoking, the band was not allowed to sponsor ads on social media and radio stations. However, the song did “surprisingly” well.

“Considering it was our first single and we had no sponsors, management and taking into consideration that we are still an emerging band, our song was surprisingly shared in abundance. In fact, we won ‘Top Online Release of 2020’ on Toni Sant’s Mużika Mod Ieħor, among established artists and bands,” Sacco says proudly.

Their second song, Leigh, which was released on Saturday, is about Sacco’s profound love towards his two-year-old son. He composed the song during a rough patch he was going through. Agius penned the lyrics after listening and putting her bandmate’s deep thoughts into words.

“Even though this is a very intimate and personal song, especially for Glenn, the song is highly relatable to all those parents who miss most of their quality precious time with their kids due to various reasons,” Agius says.

The duo, who are currently working on releasing a music video for Leigh, say they give priority to songwriting and are not planning any specific gigs this summer, although they plan to eventually hold private gigs in various locations.

“As we always accentuate, we are an acoustic duo band, mainly focusing on releasing our original tracks in hopes of releasing our very own EP and also enlarging our pool of foreign followers abroad and locally and doing our own live sessions,” they say.

Anyone interested in their music can keep up to date on their journey via their Facebook page and social media platforms.

“Our main aim is to take music to another level and give colour to artistry. We would also appreciate if the public audience/viewers show their utmost appreciation towards artists, especially underground artists and bands who are not mainstream,” Sacco concludes.

Follow and listen to CEL&Sacco on www.facebook.com/celsacco, www.youtube.com/channel/UCs7jVSSO5vd-RfsRARGb_2g, vm.tiktok.com/ZSppUqAU/ and www.instagram.com/celsacco/.