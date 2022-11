Celta Vigo sacked coach Eduardo Coudet on Wednesday after a bad string of results which left them 16th in La Liga, one point above the relegation zone.

The Argentine coach, who replaced Oscar Garcia at the helm in November 2020, had a contract until 2024.

Celta have lost four of their last five games in La Liga, only managing a draw in the other, against Getafe.

