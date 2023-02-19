Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said Kyogo Furuhashi had no fitness issues after the Japan striker spent most of the champions' 4-0 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday on the bench.

Victory maintained Celtic's nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of table ahead of facing their Glasgow rivals in next weekend's Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

Furuhashi appeared unaffected by the shoulder injury he suffered the previous weekend after coming on in the 71st minute against Aberdeen.

His compatriot Reo Hatate did the bulk of the damage against the Dons, soon adding to Callum McGregor's early opener, before a fine piece of skill in the second half gave him his second goal double in consecutive games.

